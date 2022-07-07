Hydrolyzed Animal Protein (HAP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydrolyzed animal protein is composed of small peptides. Analysis by liquid chromatography shows that the molecular weight of the protein is between 500-15,000, and its average molecular weight is around 3,000. Gelatin is composed of a large number of macromolecular peptides, and its molecular weight ranges from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, accounting for more than 30% of the protein in the human body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrolyzed Animal Protein (HAP) in global, including the following market information:

The global Hydrolyzed Animal Protein (HAP) market was valued at 410.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 547.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Enzymatic Hydrolysis Of Animal Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrolyzed Animal Protein (HAP) include New Alliance Fine Chem, Food Chem, United Chemical, Sxcmsw and Pangbo Enzyme, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydrolyzed Animal Protein (HAP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrolyzed Animal Protein (HAP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hydrolyzed Animal Protein (HAP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

