Door Hardware Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Door Hardware Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Door Hardware Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Door Hardware market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In China key players of door hardware include Assa Abloy, Haefele, Allegion, G-U, etc. Top five manufacturers hold a share over 10%. In terms of product, door locks are the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is engineering, with a share over 69%.

Door Hardware market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Door Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Door Hardware market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/174477/door-hardware

Door Hardware Market Segment by Type

Door Closer

Floor Spring

Hinge

Door Locks

Door Hardware Market Segment by Application

Retail

Engineering

The report on the Door Hardware market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Assa Abloy

Haefele

Allegion

G-U

Dormakaba

Guangdong Huitailong Technology Co., Ltd

Kinglong

Archie

Guangdong Bida Bida

Gmt

Ekf

Norto Hardware

Vbh

Topstrong

Renas Hardware

Eco

Sseleco

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Door Hardware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Door Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Door Hardware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Door Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Door Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Door Hardware Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Door Hardware Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Door Hardware Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Door Hardware Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Door Hardware Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Door Hardware Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Door Hardware Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Door Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Door Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Door Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Door Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Door Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Door Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Door Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Door Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Door Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Door Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Door Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Door Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Assa Abloy

7.1.1 Assa Abloy Corporation Information

7.1.2 Assa Abloy Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Assa Abloy Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Assa Abloy Door Hardware Products Offered

7.1.5 Assa Abloy Recent Development

7.2 Haefele

7.2.1 Haefele Corporation Information

7.2.2 Haefele Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Haefele Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Haefele Door Hardware Products Offered

7.2.5 Haefele Recent Development

7.3 Allegion

7.3.1 Allegion Corporation Information

7.3.2 Allegion Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Allegion Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Allegion Door Hardware Products Offered

7.3.5 Allegion Recent Development

7.4 G-U

7.4.1 G-U Corporation Information

7.4.2 G-U Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 G-U Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 G-U Door Hardware Products Offered

7.4.5 G-U Recent Development

7.5 Dormakaba

7.5.1 Dormakaba Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dormakaba Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dormakaba Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dormakaba Door Hardware Products Offered

7.5.5 Dormakaba Recent Development

7.6 Guangdong Huitailong Technology Co., Ltd

7.6.1 Guangdong Huitailong Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.6.2 Guangdong Huitailong Technology Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Guangdong Huitailong Technology Co., Ltd Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Guangdong Huitailong Technology Co., Ltd Door Hardware Products Offered

7.6.5 Guangdong Huitailong Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.7 Kinglong

7.7.1 Kinglong Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kinglong Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kinglong Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kinglong Door Hardware Products Offered

7.7.5 Kinglong Recent Development

7.8 Archie

7.8.1 Archie Corporation Information

7.8.2 Archie Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Archie Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Archie Door Hardware Products Offered

7.8.5 Archie Recent Development

7.9 Guangdong Bida Bida

7.9.1 Guangdong Bida Bida Corporation Information

7.9.2 Guangdong Bida Bida Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Guangdong Bida Bida Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Guangdong Bida Bida Door Hardware Products Offered

7.9.5 Guangdong Bida Bida Recent Development

7.10 Gmt

7.10.1 Gmt Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gmt Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Gmt Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Gmt Door Hardware Products Offered

7.10.5 Gmt Recent Development

7.11 Ekf

7.11.1 Ekf Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ekf Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ekf Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ekf Door Hardware Products Offered

7.11.5 Ekf Recent Development

7.12 Norto Hardware

7.12.1 Norto Hardware Corporation Information

7.12.2 Norto Hardware Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Norto Hardware Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Norto Hardware Products Offered

7.12.5 Norto Hardware Recent Development

7.13 Vbh

7.13.1 Vbh Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vbh Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Vbh Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Vbh Products Offered

7.13.5 Vbh Recent Development

7.14 Topstrong

7.14.1 Topstrong Corporation Information

7.14.2 Topstrong Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Topstrong Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Topstrong Products Offered

7.14.5 Topstrong Recent Development

7.15 Renas Hardware

7.15.1 Renas Hardware Corporation Information

7.15.2 Renas Hardware Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Renas Hardware Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Renas Hardware Products Offered

7.15.5 Renas Hardware Recent Development

7.16 Eco

7.16.1 Eco Corporation Information

7.16.2 Eco Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Eco Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Eco Products Offered

7.16.5 Eco Recent Development

7.17 Sseleco

7.17.1 Sseleco Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sseleco Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sseleco Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sseleco Products Offered

7.17.5 Sseleco Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/174477/door-hardware

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States