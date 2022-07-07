Insights on the Access Control and Surveillance Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Access Control and Surveillance market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Access Control and Surveillance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Access Control and Surveillance Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Access Control and Surveillance market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Access Control and Surveillance market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Access Control and Surveillance global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Access Control and Surveillance performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Access Control and Surveillance type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Access Control and Surveillance?

Breakup by Type

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

Honeywell

Paxton Access

STANLEY Security

Siemens

Hikvision

Johnson Controls

Openpath

Kisi

Galaxy Control Systems

Chubb

Alvarez Technology Group

Acadian Total Security

International Road Dynamics

ICON Voice Networks

Verkada

EInfochips

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Access Control and Surveillance Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Access Control and Surveillance Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Access Control and Surveillance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Access Control and Surveillance Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Access Control and Surveillance Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Access Control and Surveillance Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Access Control and Surveillance Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Access Control and Surveillance Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Access Control and Surveillance Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Access Control and Surveillance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Access Control and Surveillance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Access Control and Surveillance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Access Control and Surveillance Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Access Control and Surveillance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Access Control and Surveillance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Access Control and Surveillance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Access Control and Surveillance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Access Control and Surveillance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Access Control and Surveillance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Honeywell

7.1.1 Honeywell Company Details

7.1.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.1.3 Honeywell Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.1.4 Honeywell Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.2 Paxton Access

7.2.1 Paxton Access Company Details

7.2.2 Paxton Access Business Overview

7.2.3 Paxton Access Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.2.4 Paxton Access Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Paxton Access Recent Development

7.3 STANLEY Security

7.3.1 STANLEY Security Company Details

7.3.2 STANLEY Security Business Overview

7.3.3 STANLEY Security Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.3.4 STANLEY Security Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 STANLEY Security Recent Development

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Siemens Company Details

7.4.2 Siemens Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.5 Hikvision

7.5.1 Hikvision Company Details

7.5.2 Hikvision Business Overview

7.5.3 Hikvision Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.5.4 Hikvision Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Hikvision Recent Development

7.6 Johnson Controls

7.6.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

7.6.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

7.6.3 Johnson Controls Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.6.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.7 Openpath

7.7.1 Openpath Company Details

7.7.2 Openpath Business Overview

7.7.3 Openpath Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.7.4 Openpath Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Openpath Recent Development

7.8 Kisi

7.8.1 Kisi Company Details

7.8.2 Kisi Business Overview

7.8.3 Kisi Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.8.4 Kisi Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Kisi Recent Development

7.9 Galaxy Control Systems

7.9.1 Galaxy Control Systems Company Details

7.9.2 Galaxy Control Systems Business Overview

7.9.3 Galaxy Control Systems Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.9.4 Galaxy Control Systems Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Galaxy Control Systems Recent Development

7.10 Chubb

7.10.1 Chubb Company Details

7.10.2 Chubb Business Overview

7.10.3 Chubb Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.10.4 Chubb Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Chubb Recent Development

7.11 Alvarez Technology Group

7.11.1 Alvarez Technology Group Company Details

7.11.2 Alvarez Technology Group Business Overview

7.11.3 Alvarez Technology Group Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.11.4 Alvarez Technology Group Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Alvarez Technology Group Recent Development

7.12 Acadian Total Security

7.12.1 Acadian Total Security Company Details

7.12.2 Acadian Total Security Business Overview

7.12.3 Acadian Total Security Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.12.4 Acadian Total Security Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Acadian Total Security Recent Development

7.13 International Road Dynamics

7.13.1 International Road Dynamics Company Details

7.13.2 International Road Dynamics Business Overview

7.13.3 International Road Dynamics Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.13.4 International Road Dynamics Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 International Road Dynamics Recent Development

7.14 ICON Voice Networks

7.14.1 ICON Voice Networks Company Details

7.14.2 ICON Voice Networks Business Overview

7.14.3 ICON Voice Networks Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.14.4 ICON Voice Networks Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 ICON Voice Networks Recent Development

7.15 Verkada

7.15.1 Verkada Company Details

7.15.2 Verkada Business Overview

7.15.3 Verkada Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.15.4 Verkada Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Verkada Recent Development

7.16 EInfochips

7.16.1 EInfochips Company Details

7.16.2 EInfochips Business Overview

7.16.3 EInfochips Access Control and Surveillance Introduction

7.16.4 EInfochips Revenue in Access Control and Surveillance Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 EInfochips Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

