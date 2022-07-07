Global Edible Dessert Toppers Market Outlook 2022

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Edible Dessert Toppers market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Edible Dessert Toppers market size is estimated to be worth US$ 839.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1204.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during forecast period 2022-2028. Commercial Application accounting for % of the Edible Dessert Toppers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Sprinkles segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Edible Dessert Toppers include Dr. Oetker, DecoPac, The J.M. Smucker, DORI ALIMENTOS, and HERSHEY’S, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

By Company

Dr. Oetker

DecoPac

The J.M. Smucker

DORI ALIMENTOS

HERSHEY’S

Barry Callebaut

PHILIPPINE GUM PASTE

Pecan Deluxe Candy

Cake Décor

Girrbach

Fancy Sprinkles

American Sprinkle

Happy Sprinkles

Sweets Indeed

Carroll Industries

Jubilee Candy Corp

Calay Candy

Xiamen Yasin Industry

Segment by Type

Sprinkles

Syrup

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Application

Residential Application

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Edible Dessert Toppers market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Edible Dessert Toppers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Edible Dessert Toppers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Edible Dessert Toppers from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Edible Dessert Toppers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Edible Dessert Toppers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Edible Dessert Toppers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Edible Dessert Toppers.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Edible Dessert Toppers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

