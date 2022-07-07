Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162697/diagnostic-radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segment by Type

Technetium 99

Fluorine 18

Other

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segment by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

The report on the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Cardinal Health

GE Healthcare

Curium Pharma

Jubilant Pharma

Bracco Imaging

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

China Isotope & Radiation

Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group

Lantheus

Eli Lilly

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cardinal Health

7.1.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cardinal Health Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Cardinal Health Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Cardinal Health Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.1.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

7.2 GE Healthcare

7.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

7.2.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GE Healthcare Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GE Healthcare Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

7.3 Curium Pharma

7.3.1 Curium Pharma Corporation Information

7.3.2 Curium Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Curium Pharma Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Curium Pharma Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.3.5 Curium Pharma Recent Development

7.4 Jubilant Pharma

7.4.1 Jubilant Pharma Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jubilant Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jubilant Pharma Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jubilant Pharma Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.4.5 Jubilant Pharma Recent Development

7.5 Bracco Imaging

7.5.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bracco Imaging Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bracco Imaging Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bracco Imaging Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.5.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Development

7.6 Advanced Accelerator Applications

7.6.1 Advanced Accelerator Applications Corporation Information

7.6.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Advanced Accelerator Applications Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.6.5 Advanced Accelerator Applications Recent Development

7.7 SIEMENS

7.7.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

7.7.2 SIEMENS Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SIEMENS Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SIEMENS Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.7.5 SIEMENS Recent Development

7.8 China Isotope & Radiation

7.8.1 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation Information

7.8.2 China Isotope & Radiation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 China Isotope & Radiation Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 China Isotope & Radiation Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.8.5 China Isotope & Radiation Recent Development

7.9 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group

7.9.1 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.9.5 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

7.10 Lantheus

7.10.1 Lantheus Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lantheus Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lantheus Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lantheus Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.10.5 Lantheus Recent Development

7.11 Eli Lilly

7.11.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

7.11.2 Eli Lilly Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Eli Lilly Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Eli Lilly Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

7.11.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162697/diagnostic-radiopharmaceuticals

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States