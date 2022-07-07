Gum Rosin Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Gum Rosin Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Gum Rosin Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Gum Rosin market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Gum Rosin market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gum Rosin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gum Rosin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Gum Rosin Market Segment by Type

X Grade

WW Grade

WG Grade

N Grade

M Grade

K Grade

Gum Rosin Market Segment by Application

Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Printing Ink

Rubber

Paper Making

Food

The report on the Gum Rosin market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hexion

Arakawa

Perum Perhutani

Resinas Brasil Group

Vinagum

Midhills Rosin & Turpenes

Wuzhou Pine Chemicals

Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals

Jingdong Lion

Forestarchem

Deqing Jixin

ZHAOQING DIC

Guangdong KOMO

Feishang

Resin Chemicals

Songquan Forest Chemical

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Gum Rosin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Gum Rosin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gum Rosin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gum Rosin with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gum Rosin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Gum Rosin Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Gum Rosin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gum Rosin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gum Rosin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gum Rosin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gum Rosin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gum Rosin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gum Rosin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gum Rosin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gum Rosin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gum Rosin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gum Rosin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hexion

7.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hexion Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hexion Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.1.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.2 Arakawa

7.2.1 Arakawa Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arakawa Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arakawa Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arakawa Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.2.5 Arakawa Recent Development

7.3 Perum Perhutani

7.3.1 Perum Perhutani Corporation Information

7.3.2 Perum Perhutani Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Perum Perhutani Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Perum Perhutani Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.3.5 Perum Perhutani Recent Development

7.4 Resinas Brasil Group

7.4.1 Resinas Brasil Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Resinas Brasil Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Resinas Brasil Group Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Resinas Brasil Group Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.4.5 Resinas Brasil Group Recent Development

7.5 Vinagum

7.5.1 Vinagum Corporation Information

7.5.2 Vinagum Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Vinagum Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Vinagum Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.5.5 Vinagum Recent Development

7.6 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes

7.6.1 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.6.5 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Recent Development

7.7 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals

7.7.1 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.7.5 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Recent Development

7.8 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals

7.8.1 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.8.5 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Recent Development

7.9 Jingdong Lion

7.9.1 Jingdong Lion Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jingdong Lion Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jingdong Lion Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jingdong Lion Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.9.5 Jingdong Lion Recent Development

7.10 Forestarchem

7.10.1 Forestarchem Corporation Information

7.10.2 Forestarchem Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Forestarchem Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Forestarchem Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.10.5 Forestarchem Recent Development

7.11 Deqing Jixin

7.11.1 Deqing Jixin Corporation Information

7.11.2 Deqing Jixin Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Deqing Jixin Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Deqing Jixin Gum Rosin Products Offered

7.11.5 Deqing Jixin Recent Development

7.12 ZHAOQING DIC

7.12.1 ZHAOQING DIC Corporation Information

7.12.2 ZHAOQING DIC Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ZHAOQING DIC Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ZHAOQING DIC Products Offered

7.12.5 ZHAOQING DIC Recent Development

7.13 Guangdong KOMO

7.13.1 Guangdong KOMO Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guangdong KOMO Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Guangdong KOMO Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Guangdong KOMO Products Offered

7.13.5 Guangdong KOMO Recent Development

7.14 Feishang

7.14.1 Feishang Corporation Information

7.14.2 Feishang Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Feishang Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Feishang Products Offered

7.14.5 Feishang Recent Development

7.15 Resin Chemicals

7.15.1 Resin Chemicals Corporation Information

7.15.2 Resin Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Resin Chemicals Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Resin Chemicals Products Offered

7.15.5 Resin Chemicals Recent Development

7.16 Songquan Forest Chemical

7.16.1 Songquan Forest Chemical Corporation Information

7.16.2 Songquan Forest Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Songquan Forest Chemical Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Songquan Forest Chemical Products Offered

7.16.5 Songquan Forest Chemical Recent Development

