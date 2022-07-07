Insights on the Americano Coffee Machines Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Americano Coffee Machines Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Americano Coffee Machines market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Americano Coffee Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Americano Coffee Machines Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Americano Coffee Machines market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Americano Coffee Machines market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Fully Automatic accounting for % of the Americano Coffee Machines global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Household was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358305/americano-coffee-machines

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Americano Coffee Machines performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Americano Coffee Machines type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Americano Coffee Machines?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Bonavita

Mr.Coffee

Keurig Dr Pepper

Panasonic

Nestlé Nespresso

Newell Brands

Delonghi

Melitta

Morphy Richards

Philips

Hamilton Beach

Illy

Bosch

Tsann Kuen

Krups

Jura

Fashion

Bears

Media

Donlim

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Americano Coffee Machines by Platform

3 Americano Coffee Machines by Application

4 Global Americano Coffee Machines Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Americano Coffee Machines Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Americano Coffee Machines Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Americano Coffee Machines Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Americano Coffee Machines Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Americano Coffee Machines Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Americano Coffee Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Americano Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Americano Coffee Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Americano Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Americano Coffee Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Americano Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Americano Coffee Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Americano Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Americano Coffee Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Americano Coffee Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bonavita

7.1.1 Bonavita Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bonavita Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bonavita Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bonavita Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.1.5 Bonavita Recent Development

7.2 Mr.Coffee

7.2.1 Mr.Coffee Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mr.Coffee Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mr.Coffee Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mr.Coffee Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.2.5 Mr.Coffee Recent Development

7.3 Keurig Dr Pepper

7.3.1 Keurig Dr Pepper Corporation Information

7.3.2 Keurig Dr Pepper Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Keurig Dr Pepper Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Keurig Dr Pepper Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.3.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Recent Development

7.4 Panasonic

7.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Panasonic Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Panasonic Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.5 Nestlé Nespresso

7.5.1 Nestlé Nespresso Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nestlé Nespresso Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nestlé Nespresso Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nestlé Nespresso Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.5.5 Nestlé Nespresso Recent Development

7.6 Newell Brands

7.6.1 Newell Brands Corporation Information

7.6.2 Newell Brands Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Newell Brands Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Newell Brands Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.6.5 Newell Brands Recent Development

7.7 Delonghi

7.7.1 Delonghi Corporation Information

7.7.2 Delonghi Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Delonghi Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Delonghi Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.7.5 Delonghi Recent Development

7.8 Melitta

7.8.1 Melitta Corporation Information

7.8.2 Melitta Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Melitta Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Melitta Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.8.5 Melitta Recent Development

7.9 Morphy Richards

7.9.1 Morphy Richards Corporation Information

7.9.2 Morphy Richards Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Morphy Richards Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Morphy Richards Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.9.5 Morphy Richards Recent Development

7.10 Philips

7.10.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.10.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Philips Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Philips Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.10.5 Philips Recent Development

7.11 Hamilton Beach

7.11.1 Hamilton Beach Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hamilton Beach Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hamilton Beach Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hamilton Beach Americano Coffee Machines Products Offered

7.11.5 Hamilton Beach Recent Development

7.12 Illy

7.12.1 Illy Corporation Information

7.12.2 Illy Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Illy Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Illy Products Offered

7.12.5 Illy Recent Development

7.13 Bosch

7.13.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Bosch Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Bosch Products Offered

7.13.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.14 Tsann Kuen

7.14.1 Tsann Kuen Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tsann Kuen Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Tsann Kuen Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Tsann Kuen Products Offered

7.14.5 Tsann Kuen Recent Development

7.15 Krups

7.15.1 Krups Corporation Information

7.15.2 Krups Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Krups Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Krups Products Offered

7.15.5 Krups Recent Development

7.16 Jura

7.16.1 Jura Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jura Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jura Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jura Products Offered

7.16.5 Jura Recent Development

7.17 Fashion

7.17.1 Fashion Corporation Information

7.17.2 Fashion Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Fashion Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Fashion Products Offered

7.17.5 Fashion Recent Development

7.18 Bears

7.18.1 Bears Corporation Information

7.18.2 Bears Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Bears Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Bears Products Offered

7.18.5 Bears Recent Development

7.19 Media

7.19.1 Media Corporation Information

7.19.2 Media Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Media Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Media Products Offered

7.19.5 Media Recent Development

7.20 Donlim

7.20.1 Donlim Corporation Information

7.20.2 Donlim Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Donlim Americano Coffee Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Donlim Products Offered

7.20.5 Donlim Recent Development

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358305/americano-coffee-machines

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States