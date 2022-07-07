Insights on the Human Resource SaaS Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Human Resource SaaS market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Human Resource SaaS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Human Resource SaaS Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Human Resource SaaS market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Human Resource SaaS market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Human Resource SaaS global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Human Resource SaaS performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Human Resource SaaS type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Human Resource SaaS?

Breakup by Type

Recruitment And Personnel Management

Personnel Assessment

Attendance Management

Performance and Compensation Management

Others

Segment by Application

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others (Government, Logistics, etc.)

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

ADP

IBM

Oracle (Taleo)

Persis

Perbit Software

Jobvite

SAP (SuccessFactor)

Rexx systems

SD Worx

Sage

Beisen

KNX

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Human Resource SaaS Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Human Resource SaaS Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Human Resource SaaS Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Human Resource SaaS Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Human Resource SaaS Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Human Resource SaaS Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Human Resource SaaS Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Human Resource SaaS Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Human Resource SaaS Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Human Resource SaaS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Human Resource SaaS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Human Resource SaaS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Human Resource SaaS Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Human Resource SaaS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Human Resource SaaS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Human Resource SaaS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Human Resource SaaS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Human Resource SaaS Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Human Resource SaaS Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ADP

7.1.1 ADP Company Details

7.1.2 ADP Business Overview

7.1.3 ADP Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.1.4 ADP Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 ADP Recent Development

7.2 IBM

7.2.1 IBM Company Details

7.2.2 IBM Business Overview

7.2.3 IBM Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.2.4 IBM Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 IBM Recent Development

7.3 Oracle (Taleo)

7.3.1 Oracle (Taleo) Company Details

7.3.2 Oracle (Taleo) Business Overview

7.3.3 Oracle (Taleo) Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.3.4 Oracle (Taleo) Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Oracle (Taleo) Recent Development

7.4 Persis

7.4.1 Persis Company Details

7.4.2 Persis Business Overview

7.4.3 Persis Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.4.4 Persis Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Persis Recent Development

7.5 Perbit Software

7.5.1 Perbit Software Company Details

7.5.2 Perbit Software Business Overview

7.5.3 Perbit Software Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.5.4 Perbit Software Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Perbit Software Recent Development

7.6 Jobvite

7.6.1 Jobvite Company Details

7.6.2 Jobvite Business Overview

7.6.3 Jobvite Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.6.4 Jobvite Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Jobvite Recent Development

7.7 SAP (SuccessFactor)

7.7.1 SAP (SuccessFactor) Company Details

7.7.2 SAP (SuccessFactor) Business Overview

7.7.3 SAP (SuccessFactor) Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.7.4 SAP (SuccessFactor) Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 SAP (SuccessFactor) Recent Development

7.8 Rexx systems

7.8.1 Rexx systems Company Details

7.8.2 Rexx systems Business Overview

7.8.3 Rexx systems Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.8.4 Rexx systems Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Rexx systems Recent Development

7.9 SD Worx

7.9.1 SD Worx Company Details

7.9.2 SD Worx Business Overview

7.9.3 SD Worx Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.9.4 SD Worx Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 SD Worx Recent Development

7.10 Sage

7.10.1 Sage Company Details

7.10.2 Sage Business Overview

7.10.3 Sage Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.10.4 Sage Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Sage Recent Development

7.11 Beisen

7.11.1 Beisen Company Details

7.11.2 Beisen Business Overview

7.11.3 Beisen Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.11.4 Beisen Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Beisen Recent Development

7.12 KNX

7.12.1 KNX Company Details

7.12.2 KNX Business Overview

7.12.3 KNX Human Resource SaaS Introduction

7.12.4 KNX Revenue in Human Resource SaaS Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 KNX Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

