Insights on the Plant Based Protein Drink Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Plant Based Protein Drink market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Plant Based Protein Drink market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Plant Based Protein Drink Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Plant Based Protein Drink market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plant Based Protein Drink market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Plant Based Protein Drink global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Plant Based Protein Drink performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Plant Based Protein Drink type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Plant Based Protein Drink?

Breakup by Type

Soy Protein Drink

Wheat Protein Drink

Pea Protein Drink

Oat Protein Drink

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

Nestle

PepsiCo

Tyson Food

The Coca-Cola Company

Kraft Heinz

Mondelez International

Danone

Yili

Mengniu

Meiji

Oatly Group AB

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Plant Based Protein Drink Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Plant Based Protein Drink Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plant Based Protein Drink Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plant Based Protein Drink Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plant Based Protein Drink Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plant Based Protein Drink Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Plant Based Protein Drink Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Plant Based Protein Drink Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Plant Based Protein Drink Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plant Based Protein Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plant Based Protein Drink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Based Protein Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Based Protein Drink Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plant Based Protein Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plant Based Protein Drink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plant Based Protein Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plant Based Protein Drink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Based Protein Drink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Based Protein Drink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nestle

7.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nestle Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nestle Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

7.2 PepsiCo

7.2.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

7.2.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PepsiCo Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PepsiCo Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.2.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

7.3 Tyson Food

7.3.1 Tyson Food Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tyson Food Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tyson Food Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tyson Food Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.3.5 Tyson Food Recent Development

7.4 The Coca-Cola Company

7.4.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information

7.4.2 The Coca-Cola Company Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 The Coca-Cola Company Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 The Coca-Cola Company Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.4.5 The Coca-Cola Company Recent Development

7.5 Kraft Heinz

7.5.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kraft Heinz Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kraft Heinz Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kraft Heinz Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.5.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

7.6 Mondelez International

7.6.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mondelez International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mondelez International Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mondelez International Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.6.5 Mondelez International Recent Development

7.7 Danone

7.7.1 Danone Corporation Information

7.7.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Danone Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Danone Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.7.5 Danone Recent Development

7.8 Yili

7.8.1 Yili Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yili Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yili Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yili Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.8.5 Yili Recent Development

7.9 Mengniu

7.9.1 Mengniu Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mengniu Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mengniu Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mengniu Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.9.5 Mengniu Recent Development

7.10 Meiji

7.10.1 Meiji Corporation Information

7.10.2 Meiji Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Meiji Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Meiji Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.10.5 Meiji Recent Development

7.11 Oatly Group AB

7.11.1 Oatly Group AB Corporation Information

7.11.2 Oatly Group AB Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Oatly Group AB Plant Based Protein Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Oatly Group AB Plant Based Protein Drink Products Offered

7.11.5 Oatly Group AB Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Plant Based Protein Drink Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Plant Based Protein Drink Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Plant Based Protein Drink Distributors

8.3 Plant Based Protein Drink Production Mode & Process

8.4 Plant Based Protein Drink Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Plant Based Protein Drink Sales Channels

8.4.2 Plant Based Protein Drink Distributors

8.5 Plant Based Protein Drink Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

