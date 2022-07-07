Insights on the Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Dry Mortar for Commercial Building market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Dry Mortar for Commercial Building market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Dry Mortar for Commercial Building global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Dry Mortar for Commercial Building performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Dry Mortar for Commercial Building type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Dry Mortar for Commercial Building?

Segment by Type

Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar

Floor Screed

Tile Adhesives/Grouts

Wall Renders and Plasters

EIFS Products

Other

Segment by Application

Shopping Mall

Airports and Stations

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Sika

Saint-Gobain Weber

Henkel

Mapei

BASF

Cemex

Knauf

Ardex

Bostik

CBP

Caparol

Hanil Cement

Sto

Baumit

Quick-mix

HB Fuller

Forbo

CPI Mortars

Grupo Puma

Tarmac

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

