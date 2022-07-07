Insights on the Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Scope of the Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Segment by Type

Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies

Toxicology Testing

Safety Pharmacology

Others

Segment by Application

Small and Medium Pharmaceutical Company

Large Pharmaceutical Company

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Charles River

Wuxi AppTec

Labcorp

Eurofins Scientific

PPD, Inc.

ICON Plc.

Pharmaron

Inotiv

ChemPartner

JOINN Lab

EVOTEC

Medicilon

Crown Bioscience

Champion Oncology

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Charles River

7.1.1 Charles River Company Details

7.1.2 Charles River Business Overview

7.1.3 Charles River Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.1.4 Charles River Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Charles River Recent Development

7.2 Wuxi AppTec

7.2.1 Wuxi AppTec Company Details

7.2.2 Wuxi AppTec Business Overview

7.2.3 Wuxi AppTec Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.2.4 Wuxi AppTec Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Wuxi AppTec Recent Development

7.3 Labcorp

7.3.1 Labcorp Company Details

7.3.2 Labcorp Business Overview

7.3.3 Labcorp Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.3.4 Labcorp Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Labcorp Recent Development

7.4 Eurofins Scientific

7.4.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

7.4.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

7.4.3 Eurofins Scientific Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.4.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

7.5 PPD, Inc.

7.5.1 PPD, Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 PPD, Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 PPD, Inc. Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.5.4 PPD, Inc. Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 PPD, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 ICON Plc.

7.6.1 ICON Plc. Company Details

7.6.2 ICON Plc. Business Overview

7.6.3 ICON Plc. Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.6.4 ICON Plc. Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 ICON Plc. Recent Development

7.7 Pharmaron

7.7.1 Pharmaron Company Details

7.7.2 Pharmaron Business Overview

7.7.3 Pharmaron Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.7.4 Pharmaron Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Pharmaron Recent Development

7.8 Inotiv

7.8.1 Inotiv Company Details

7.8.2 Inotiv Business Overview

7.8.3 Inotiv Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.8.4 Inotiv Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Inotiv Recent Development

7.9 ChemPartner

7.9.1 ChemPartner Company Details

7.9.2 ChemPartner Business Overview

7.9.3 ChemPartner Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.9.4 ChemPartner Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 ChemPartner Recent Development

7.10 JOINN Lab

7.10.1 JOINN Lab Company Details

7.10.2 JOINN Lab Business Overview

7.10.3 JOINN Lab Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.10.4 JOINN Lab Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 JOINN Lab Recent Development

7.11 EVOTEC

7.11.1 EVOTEC Company Details

7.11.2 EVOTEC Business Overview

7.11.3 EVOTEC Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.11.4 EVOTEC Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 EVOTEC Recent Development

7.12 Medicilon

7.12.1 Medicilon Company Details

7.12.2 Medicilon Business Overview

7.12.3 Medicilon Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.12.4 Medicilon Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Medicilon Recent Development

7.13 Crown Bioscience

7.13.1 Crown Bioscience Company Details

7.13.2 Crown Bioscience Business Overview

7.13.3 Crown Bioscience Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.13.4 Crown Bioscience Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Crown Bioscience Recent Development

7.14 Champion Oncology

7.14.1 Champion Oncology Company Details

7.14.2 Champion Oncology Business Overview

7.14.3 Champion Oncology Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Introduction

7.14.4 Champion Oncology Revenue in Pharmaceutical Development Preclinical CRO Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Champion Oncology Recent Development

