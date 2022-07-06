Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin include Kuraray, Sekisui, CCP, Shuangxin, Ningxia Ddi, Sinopec, Guizhou Crystal Organic Chemical, Jiangxi Alpha Hi-Tech and Nippon Gohsei and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Medicine Grade
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Textile
Papermaking Industry
Construction and Decoration
Medicine
Others
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Sekisui
CCP
Shuangxin
Ningxia Ddi
Sinopec
Guizhou Crystal Organic Chemical
Jiangxi Alpha Hi-Tech
Nippon Gohsei
Japan Vam & Poval
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Resin Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/