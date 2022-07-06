Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)
Global top five Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Woven Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics include Adient, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku, Lear, Shanghai Shenda, Hayashi Telempu, Autoneum, Suminoe Textile and Sage Automotive Interiors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Woven Fabric
Nonwoven Fabric
Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Upholstery
Floor Covering
Airbag
Safety Belt
Others
Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
Key companies Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adient
Grupo Antolin
Toyota Boshoku
Lear
Shanghai Shenda
Hayashi Telempu
Autoneum
Suminoe Textile
Sage Automotive Interiors
Motus Integrated
UGN
Kuangda Technology
HYOSUNG
Freudenberg
Seiren
Toyobo
Faurecia
STS Group
SRF
AGM Automotive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Pl
