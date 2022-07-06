Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Woven Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics include Adient, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku, Lear, Shanghai Shenda, Hayashi Telempu, Autoneum, Suminoe Textile and Sage Automotive Interiors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Woven Fabric

Nonwoven Fabric

Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Upholstery

Floor Covering

Airbag

Safety Belt

Others

Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Automotive Woven and Nonwoven Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adient

Grupo Antolin

Toyota Boshoku

Lear

Shanghai Shenda

Hayashi Telempu

Autoneum

Suminoe Textile

Sage Automotive Interiors

Motus Integrated

UGN

Kuangda Technology

HYOSUNG

Freudenberg

Seiren

Toyobo

Faurecia

STS Group

SRF

AGM Automotive

