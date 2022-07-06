Azo Pigments for Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Azo Pigments for Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Azo Pigments for Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Azo Pigments for Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monoazo Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Azo Pigments for Inks include BASF SE, Clariant International, Crenovo, Lanxess AG, Synthesia a.s., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Ferro Corporation, Sun Chemical and Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Azo Pigments for Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monoazo Pigments

Disazo Pigments

Azo Metal Complex Pigments

Others

Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Letterpress Printing Ink

Planographic Printing Ink

Gravure Ink

Screen Printing Ink

Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Azo Pigments for Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Azo Pigments for Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Azo Pigments for Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Azo Pigments for Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Clariant International

Crenovo

Lanxess AG

Synthesia a.s.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Ferro Corporation

Sun Chemical

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation

Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

Apollo Colors Inc

Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Azo Pigments for Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Azo Pigments for Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Azo Pigments for Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Azo Pigments for Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Azo Pigments for Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Azo Pigments for Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Azo Pigments for Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Azo Pigments for Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Azo Pigments for Inks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

