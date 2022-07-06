Gamma-Nonalactone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gamma-Nonalactone (CAS 104-61-0)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma-Nonalactone in global, including the following market information:

Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Gamma-Nonalactone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gamma-Nonalactone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gamma-Nonalactone include White Deer Flavor, Anhui Hyea Aromas, Suzhou Youxin Aromatic Chemical, JoRin, Odowell, ZOTEA, Crecle, Anhui Jinrong Flavor&fragrance and Symrise Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gamma-Nonalactone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthetic

Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Flavors

Daily Flavors

Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gamma-Nonalactone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gamma-Nonalactone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gamma-Nonalactone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Gamma-Nonalactone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

White Deer Flavor

Anhui Hyea Aromas

Suzhou Youxin Aromatic Chemical

JoRin

Odowell

ZOTEA

Crecle

Anhui Jinrong Flavor&fragrance

Symrise Group

KAO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gamma-Nonalactone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gamma-Nonalactone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gamma-Nonalactone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma-Nonalactone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gamma-Nonalactone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Nonalactone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gamma-Nonalactone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Nonalactone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Size Markets, 2021 &

