Gamma-Nonalactone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gamma-Nonalactone (CAS 104-61-0)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma-Nonalactone in global, including the following market information:
Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Gamma-Nonalactone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gamma-Nonalactone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gamma-Nonalactone include White Deer Flavor, Anhui Hyea Aromas, Suzhou Youxin Aromatic Chemical, JoRin, Odowell, ZOTEA, Crecle, Anhui Jinrong Flavor&fragrance and Symrise Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gamma-Nonalactone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural
Synthetic
Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Flavors
Daily Flavors
Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gamma-Nonalactone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gamma-Nonalactone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gamma-Nonalactone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Gamma-Nonalactone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
White Deer Flavor
Anhui Hyea Aromas
Suzhou Youxin Aromatic Chemical
JoRin
Odowell
ZOTEA
Crecle
Anhui Jinrong Flavor&fragrance
Symrise Group
KAO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gamma-Nonalactone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gamma-Nonalactone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gamma-Nonalactone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gamma-Nonalactone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma-Nonalactone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gamma-Nonalactone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Nonalactone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gamma-Nonalactone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-Nonalactone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gamma-Nonalactone Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/