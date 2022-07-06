China Outbound Tourism Market 2019 ? 2025
China outbound tourism market is set to surpass US$ 270 Billion threshold by 2025.
China Outbound Tourism Market 2019 – 2025 provides a comprehensive analysis on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 26 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.
The countries included in this report are United States, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Korea, Taiwan, India, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Sri Lanka
Key Findings:
Chinas outbound tourism flourishing is anticipated to remain the major force in the global travel market
China to generate more than 160 Million outbound tourists by 2020
China is the largest source market for Southeast Asian countries
Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation
China is one of the fastest growing outbound MICE tourism markets
The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:
Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)
China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 2025)
China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 2025)
China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 2025)
China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2013 2025)
China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2013 2025)
26 Countries Chinese Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 2025)
26 Countries Chinese Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2013 2025)
26 Countries Chinese Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 2025)
Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market
Table of content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)
2.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast
2.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast
3. China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)
3.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast
3.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast
4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Inhibitors
5. China Outbound Tourism Market – Top 26 Countries In-depth Analysis (2013 – 2025)
5.1 United States–China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast
5.1.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to the United States
5.1.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to the United States
5.1.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in the United States
5.2 Canada – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast
5.2.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Canada
5.2.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Canada
5.2.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Canada
5.3 Dubai – China Outbound Travelers Visit, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast
5.3.1 China Outbound Travelers Visit to Dubai
5.3.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Dubai
5.3.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Dubai
5.4 Hong Kong – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Fore
