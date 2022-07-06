Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Super-Pure Aqueous Ammonia is is used as a cleaning agent and etchant in the semiconductor industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Ammonia Water in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Electronic Grade Ammonia Water companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water market was valued at 122 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 171.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ULSI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Ammonia Water include BASF, Mitsubishi Gas, Auecc, Donowoo Fine-Chem, Jiangsu Denoir Ultra Pure, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical and Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Grade Ammonia Water manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ULSI
SLSI
XLSI
XXLSI
Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics Cleaning Agent
Etching Agent
Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Grade Ammonia Water revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Grade Ammonia Water revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Grade Ammonia Water sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Electronic Grade Ammonia Water sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Mitsubishi Gas
Auecc
Donowoo Fine-Chem
Jiangsu Denoir Ultra Pure
Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
Jianghua Microelectronics Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Compani
