Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Super-Pure Aqueous Ammonia is is used as a cleaning agent and etchant in the semiconductor industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Ammonia Water in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Electronic Grade Ammonia Water companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water market was valued at 122 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 171.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ULSI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Ammonia Water include BASF, Mitsubishi Gas, Auecc, Donowoo Fine-Chem, Jiangsu Denoir Ultra Pure, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical and Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Grade Ammonia Water manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ULSI

SLSI

XLSI

XXLSI

Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics Cleaning Agent

Etching Agent

Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Electronic Grade Ammonia Water Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Grade Ammonia Water revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Grade Ammonia Water revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Grade Ammonia Water sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Electronic Grade Ammonia Water sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Mitsubishi Gas

Auecc

Donowoo Fine-Chem

Jiangsu Denoir Ultra Pure

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

