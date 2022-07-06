Medical PC Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical PC Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical PC Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical PC Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Medical PC Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical PC Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phosgene type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical PC Resin include Teijin Limited, Jiangshan Chemical (Daphoon), Covestro, SABIC, Mitsubishi, Trinseo S.A., Lotte Chemical, Luxi Chemical and Wanhua Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical PC Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical PC Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical PC Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phosgene type

Non-Phosgene type

Global Medical PC Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical PC Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Face Protection Products

Injection and Drug Delivery System

Blood Filtration and Oxygenator

Others

Global Medical PC Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical PC Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical PC Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical PC Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical PC Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Medical PC Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teijin Limited

Jiangshan Chemical (Daphoon)

Covestro

SABIC

Mitsubishi

Trinseo S.A.

Lotte Chemical

Luxi Chemical

Wanhua Chemical

