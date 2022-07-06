High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) in global, including the following market information:

Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

99.9% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) include LANXESS, Kureha, Aarti Industries Ltd, Jiangsu Yangnong, Zhejiang Runtu and Yangzhou Haichen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

99.9% Purity

99.8% Purity

Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PPS resin

Deodorizer

Insecticide

Others

Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LANXESS

Kureha

Aarti Industries Ltd

Jiangsu Yangnong

Zhejiang Runtu

Yangzhou Haichen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-purity para-Dichlorobenzene (PDCB) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-purity pa

