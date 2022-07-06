Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks in global, including the following market information:
Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks include Printcolor, DIC Corporation, TOYO Ink, Sakata (INX), Chrostiki S.A., Brancher Company, Fujifilm, Ruco and SAM-A Vina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent-based
UV Curing
Water-Based
Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Goods
Electronics
Automotive
Medical
Others
Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Printcolor
DIC Corporation
TOYO Ink
Sakata (INX)
Chrostiki S.A.
Brancher Company
Fujifilm
Ruco
SAM-A Vina
Carl Schlenk
Colorcon
Osaka Printing Ink
Frimpeks
Tloong Ink
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gravure and Flexo Printing Inks Companies
