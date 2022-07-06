Food Carotenoids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Carotenoids in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Carotenoids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Carotenoids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Food Carotenoids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Carotenoids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Astaxanthin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Carotenoids include DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech, Chenguang Biotech, FMC, Dohler, Chr. Hansen, Carotech and DDW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Carotenoids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Carotenoids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Carotenoids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Astaxanthin
Beta-Carotene
Canthaxanthin
Lycopene
Lutein
Other
Global Food Carotenoids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Carotenoids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Use
Food Supplements
Global Food Carotenoids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Carotenoids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Carotenoids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Carotenoids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Carotenoids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Food Carotenoids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DSM
BASF
Allied Biotech
Chenguang Biotech
FMC
Dohler
Chr. Hansen
Carotech
DDW
Excelvite
AnHui Wisdom
Tian Yin
Kemin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Carotenoids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Carotenoids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Carotenoids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Carotenoids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Carotenoids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Carotenoids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Carotenoids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Carotenoids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Carotenoids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Carotenoids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Carotenoids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Carotenoids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Carotenoids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Carotenoids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Carotenoids Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Carotenoids Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Carotenoids Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/