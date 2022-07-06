Food Carotenoids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Carotenoids in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Carotenoids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Carotenoids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Food Carotenoids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Carotenoids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Astaxanthin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Carotenoids include DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech, Chenguang Biotech, FMC, Dohler, Chr. Hansen, Carotech and DDW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Carotenoids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Carotenoids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Carotenoids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Canthaxanthin

Lycopene

Lutein

Other

Global Food Carotenoids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Carotenoids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Use

Food Supplements

Global Food Carotenoids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Carotenoids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Carotenoids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Carotenoids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Carotenoids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Food Carotenoids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DSM

BASF

Allied Biotech

Chenguang Biotech

FMC

Dohler

Chr. Hansen

Carotech

DDW

Excelvite

AnHui Wisdom

Tian Yin

Kemin

