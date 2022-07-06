The United States market for the blood glucose meter is expected to boost over the forecast period. The market is primarily expected to be driven during the forecast period by the large patient pool suffering from diabetes and the rapid uptake of innovative, user-friendly, and technological advancements products.

Report Scope:

? The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market with Seven Years Forecast

? Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

? Delivers a Complete Overview of the United States Insulin Users and Forecast to 2027

? An Insightful Analysis of the United States Diabetes Population and Forecast to 2027

? Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market

? Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions, Distribution Agreement, Exclusive Agreement, Partnership Deals, and Licensing Agreement

? Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market

? Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market

? A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Blood Glucose Meter Portfolios, Business Overview, and Current Development

“United States Blood Glucose Meter Market Insights Report 2020 – 2027” presents an in-depth assessment of the United States blood glucose meter market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive outlook and discusses foremost trends. The report gives the most up-to-date industry statistics at the real marketplace situation and future outlook in the United States blood glucose meter market. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2027.

The report contains a granular evaluation of the present industry conditions, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues, and provides forecasts through 2027. The report provides a clear insight into modern-day and future traits of the United States blood glucose meter market. The report provides a decisive view of the United States blood glucose meter users volume and market size.

The report additionally provides an all-round analysis of an overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users in the United States. Moreover, the report consists of an assessment of reimbursement patterns and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape of the blood glucose meter in the United States. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, distribution, exclusive, and licensing agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores the exhaustive description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States blood glucose meter market.

The report concludes with the profiles of key players in the United States blood glucose meter market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, key marketed products with pricing, and current development.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

? Roche

? LifeScan, Inc

? Arkray, Inc

? AgaMatrix

? ForaCare

? Entra Health

? Fifty50 Medical

? iHealth Labs

? Oak Tree Health

? Livongo Health

? Dario Health

? One Drop

? Sanofi

? BioTel Care

? Walgreens

? U.S. Diagnostics

? Omnis Health

? Nova Diabetes Care

? Trividia Health, Inc

? Simple Diagnostics

? Smart Meter LLC

? Ascensia Diabetes Care

? Abbott Diabetes Care

? Genesis Health Technologies

? Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

The Report Helps Solution the Following Questions:

? How many people in the United States have diabetes?

? How many people in the United States use insulin?

? What is the current size of the United States blood glucose meter market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027?

? What are the main drivers and restraints in the United States blood glucose meter market?

? What are the major deals happenings in the United States blood glucose meter market?

? What are the various blood glucose meter available in the United States?

? What are the reimbursement policies of the blood glucose meter in the United States?

? What is the regulatory system of the blood glucose meter in the United States?

? How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020 – 2027?

? Who are the top market players and what are their happenings, products, current developments, and scenarios?

Table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Diabetes Population and Forecast, 2015 – 2027

3. United States Insulin Users Volume and Forecast, 2015 – 2027

4. United States Blood Glucose Meter Users Volume Assessment and Forecast, 2015 – 2027

5. United States Blood Glucose Meters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015 – 2027

6. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Market Inhibitors

7. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market

8. Regulatory Framework of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market

9. Recent Industry Developments and Deals in the Blood Glucose Meter Market

9.1 Collaboration Deals

9.2 Licensing Agreement

9.3 Partnership Deals

9.4 Distribution Agreement

9.5 Exclusive Agreement

9.6 Mergers & Acquisitions

10. Key Companies Profiles (Overview, Key Marketed Products and Recent Development)

10.1 Roche

10.2 LifeScan, Inc

10.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

10.4 Arkray, Inc

10.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

10.6 AgaMatrix

10.7 ForaCare

10.8 Entra Health (Acquired by CRF Health)

10.9 Fifty50 Medical

10.10 Genesis Health Technologies

10.11 iHealth Labs

10.12 Oak Tree Health

10.13 Livongo Health

10.14 Nova Diabetes Care

10.15 Sanofi

10.16 BioTel Care

10.17 Walgreens

10.18 U.S. Diagnostics

10.19 Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

10.20 Omnis Health

10.21 Trividia Health, Inc

10.22 Simple Diagnostics

10.23 Dario Health

10.24 One Drop

10.25 Smart Meter LLC

