Global Influenza Vaccines Market 2021 – 2027

The number of persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines worldwide will touch the figure of 500 Million by the year-end of 2027

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against influenza vaccines, the introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, increase in the size of the elderly population in most of the countries.

Long?term Growth Projection:

? The global influenza vaccines market size is set to surpass US$ 6.5 Billion by the year-end of 2021

? Influenza vaccines demand is expected to increase in the forecast period

? The United States influenza vaccines market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period

? In Japan, the influenza vaccines market holds a rewarding growth opportunity for the future as the demand for the vaccine isgrowing significantly

? The Chinese influenza vaccines market is expected to record a value of nearly US$ 180 Million by the year-end of 2027

? Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

? The United Kingdom and Germany are the leading revenue generators of the market

? Emerging players backed by technological advancements are developing vaccines that offer a more realistic experience

Key Features of the Study:

? The Market Size of the Global Influenza Vaccines Market with Six Years Forecast

? The Market Size of the Regional and National Influenza Vaccines Market with Six Years Forecast

? Scrutinizes the Global Overall Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

? Scrutinizes the Regional and National Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

? Delivers a Latest Happenings in the Global Influenza Vaccines Market

? Detailed Insights of the Regulatory Framework Including the Approval Process and an Overview of the Regulatory Authorities in the United States, EU, and Japan

? Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration Deals, Merger & Acquisitions, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

? Reviews Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines

? A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Sales Value Analysis, and Recent Development

? An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

The Report Analyses the Market Based on Countries and Presents the Forecast in Terms of Value and Volume for the Next Six Years. Twenty-One Major Markets (21MM) Covered in the Report are as follows:

1) United States

2) Canada

3) Brazil

4) Germany

5) France

6) Italy

7) Spain

8) United Kingdom

9) Netherlands

10) Sweden

11) Denmark

12) Poland

13) Norway

14) Finland

15) Ireland

16) Belgium

17) Australia

18) New Zealand

19) Japan

20) China

21) India

The Report Provides a Comprehensive Analysis of Company Profiles Listed Below:

? Sanofi Pasteur

? GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

? Seqirus (CSL Limited)

? AstraZeneca

? Mylan

? BioDiem

? Novavax

? Medicago

? Moderna Inc

? Pneumagen

? Daiichi?Sankyo

? Altimmune

? FluGen

? Imutex

? EpiVax

? Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.

? Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

? BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

? Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

? Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

The Report Answers Questions Such As:

? What is the current size of the global influenza vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027?

? How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines globally during 2015 ? 2027?

? Which country is expected to hold the highest market share in theglobal influenza vaccine market?

? What are the main drivers and restraints in the global influenza vaccines market?

? What are the major deals happenings in the global influenza vaccines market?

? Who are the top players and what are their activities, revenue, recent developments, and prospects?

? What are some of the most prominent influenza vaccines currently in development? What are their activities, phase, platform technology, and recent developments?

Table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast (2015 ? 2027)

3. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecast (2015 ? 2027)

4. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Y?o?Y Growth (%)

4.1 Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines Share,2015 ? 2027(%)

4.2 Influenza Vaccines Market Share,2015 – 2027(%)

5. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Drivers and Inhibitors

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Inhibitors

6. Global Influenza Vaccines Market, By Geography (Volume and Value),2015 ? 2027

6.1 United States

6.1.1 United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 ? 2027)

6.1.2 United States Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue (2015 ? 2027)

6.2 Canada

6.2.1 Canada Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 ? 2027)

6.2.2 Canada Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue (2015 ? 2027)

6.3 Germany

6.3.1 Germany Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 ? 2027)

6.3.2 Germany Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue (2015 ? 2027)

6.4 France

6.4.1 France Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 ? 2027)

6.4.2 France Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue (2015 ? 2027)

6.5 Italy

6.5.1 Italy Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 ? 2027)

6.5.2 Italy Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue (2015 ? 2027)

6.6 Spain

6.6.1 Spain Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 ? 2027)

6.6.2 Spain Influenza Vaccines Market Revenue (2015 ? 202

