Global Neurovascular Devices market is set to touch US$ 5 Billion by 2025.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing obese and ageing population, rising patient pool for hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke, ongoing product development & commercialization, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of neurovascular disease, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets and technological advancement in the field of neurovascular devices market

“Global Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, Size, Share, Segmentation and Competitive Landscape (2013 – 2017) and Future Forecast (2018 – 2025)” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in–depth analysis of the global neurovascular devices market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides in-depth analysis and information according to categories such as products, therapeutic application, geography, company and competitive landscape. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of all the categories. The report also includes assessment of competitive landscape analysis by companies. Key trends in terms of merger & acquisitions are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the neurovascular devices market.

The superior geographic segments are identified in the report, which also studies the prospects showcased by the emerging markets. It covers United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, China, India and Brazil from 2013 to 2017 and forecasts to 2025.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the neurovascular devices market. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolios, market revenue and recent development of the neurovascular devices market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Stryker, Medtronic, MicroVention Terumo, Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson), Penumbra, Microport Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation

Market Segmentation: Global Neurovascular Devices Market

The global neurovascular devices market is classified on the basis of product type, therapeutic application, geography and company

Neurovascular Devices Market, by Products

• Coil

• Carotid Stent

• Clot Removal

• Liquid Embolic

• Coil Assist Balloon

• Coil Assist Stent

• Flow Diverter Stent

• Micro wire/Catheter

• Other Products

Neurovascular Devices Market, by Therapeutic Application

• Aneurysm

• Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD)

• Ischemic Stroke

• Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

• Other Therapeutic Applications

Neurovascular Devices Market, by Country

• United States

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Rest of the World (ROW)

Neurovascular Devices Market, by Company

• Stryker

• Medtronic

• MicroVention Terumo

• Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson)

• Penumbra

• Microport Scientific Corporation

• Integer Holdings Corporation

Key questions answered in this research report:

• At what pace is the neurovascular devices market growing, globally? What will be growth trend in future?

• What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and inhibitors in the future?

• What is the country revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major country revenue pockets for growth in the neurovascular devices market?

• What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

• Who are the market players?

Table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

3. Market Share Analysis of Neurovascular Devices Market

3.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share, By Product

3.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share, By Country

3.3 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share, By Therapeutic Application

3.4 Global Neurovascular Devices Market Share, By Company

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Neurovascular Devices Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

5. Neurovascular Devices Competitive Landscape: By Company

6. Merger & Acquisition Deals in Neurovascular Devices Market

7. Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size, By Product (2013 – 2025)

7.1 Coils Devices Market Size

7.2 Non-Coil Devices Market Size

7.2.1 Carotid Stent

7.2.2 Clot Removal

7.2.3 Liquid Embolic

7.2.4 Coil Assist Balloon

7.2.5 Coil Assist Stent

7.2.6 Flow Diverter Stent

7.2.7 Micro wire/Catheter

7.3 Other Devices Market Size

8. Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size & Forecast, By Country (2013 – 2025)

8.1 United States

8.2 France

8.3 Germany

8.4 Italy

8.5 Spain

8.6 United Kingdom

8.7 Japan

8.8 China

8.9 India

8.10 Brazil

8.11 Rest of the World (ROW)

9. Global Neurovascular Devices Market Size & Forecast, By Therapeutic Application (2013 – 2025)

9.1 Aneurysm

9.2 Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD)

9.3 Ischemic Stroke

9.4 Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

9.5 Other Therapeutic Applications

10. Key Companies Analysis

