Global and China Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Block Type
Particles/Crumb Type
Powder Type
Segment by Application
Automobiles Industry
Construction Industry
Machinery Industry
Aprons & Cots Industry
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
LANXESS
Zeon
CNPC
Nantex
KKPC
LG Chem
Ningbo Shunze
Sibur
JSR
Industrias Negromex
Versalis
Petrobras Argentina
Huangshan Hualan Technology
Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical
Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Block Type
1.2.3 Particles/Crumb Type
1.2.4 Powder Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automobiles Industry
1.3.3 Construction Industry
1.3.4 Machinery Industry
1.3.5 Aprons & Cots Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Sales Fore
