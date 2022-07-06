Project and Portfolio Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Project and Portfolio Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Project and Portfolio Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Project and Portfolio Management Software include Oracle, 10,000ft, Scoro, Sciforma, TeamDynamix, Meisterplan, Easy Projects, Clarity PPM and Micro Focus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Project and Portfolio Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Project and Portfolio Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Project and Portfolio Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Oracle
10,000ft
Scoro
Sciforma
TeamDynamix
Meisterplan
Easy Projects
Clarity PPM
Micro Focus
SAP
Clarizen
Project Portfolio Office (PPO)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Project and Portfolio Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Project and Portfolio Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Project and Portfolio Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Project and Portfolio Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Project and Portfolio Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Project and Portfolio Management Software Players in Global
