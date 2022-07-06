Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Staff Scheduling Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Staff Scheduling Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Staff Scheduling Software include CentralReach, OnShift, Qgenda, CareCloud, Optima Nursing, ABILITY SMARTFORCE Scheduler, NurseGrid Manager, ScheduleReady and CalendarSpots.com, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Staff Scheduling Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Other Medical Sector
Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Staff Scheduling Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Staff Scheduling Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CentralReach
OnShift
Qgenda
CareCloud
Optima Nursing
ABILITY SMARTFORCE Scheduler
NurseGrid Manager
ScheduleReady
CalendarSpots.com
GE Healthcare
EMR-Bear
OpenTempo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Staff Scheduling Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Staff Scheduling Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Staff Scheduling Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Staff Scheduling Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Staff Scheduling Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Staff Scheduling Software Companies
