Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software include InduSoft, GE Digital, SIMATIC WinCC, Softpro, AdvancedHMI, ASTRA, atvise, B-Scada and CE View, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
InduSoft
GE Digital
SIMATIC WinCC
Softpro
AdvancedHMI
ASTRA
atvise
B-Scada
CE View
Claroty
DAQFactory
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Superv
