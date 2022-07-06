Drug Testing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drug Testing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Drug Testing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drug Testing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drug Testing Software include VICTIG Screening Solutions, GoodHire, IntelliCorp, HireRight, Sterling Talent Solutions, Checkr, DrugPak, Orange Tree and Verified First, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drug Testing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drug Testing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drug Testing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Drug Testing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drug Testing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Drug Testing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Drug Testing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drug Testing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drug Testing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
VICTIG Screening Solutions
GoodHire
IntelliCorp
HireRight
Sterling Talent Solutions
Checkr
DrugPak
Orange Tree
Verified First
CareerBuilder
Hireology
Accurate
AccuSource
Acutraq
AssureHire
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drug Testing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drug Testing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drug Testing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drug Testing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drug Testing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drug Testing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drug Testing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drug Testing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Drug Testing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Drug Testing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drug Testing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drug Testing Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drug Testing Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
