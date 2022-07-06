Financial Data APIs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Financial Data APIs in Global, including the following market information:

Global Financial Data APIs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Financial Data APIs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Financial Data APIs include Plaid, Capital One, Envestnet Yodlee, aplonHUB, CreditAPI, Data Catalog API, MasterCard API, MYOB AccountRight API and Xignite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Financial Data APIs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Financial Data APIs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Financial Data APIs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Financial Data APIs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Financial Data APIs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Insurance Companies

Others

Global Financial Data APIs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Financial Data APIs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Financial Data APIs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Financial Data APIs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Plaid

Capital One

Envestnet Yodlee

aplonHUB

CreditAPI

Data Catalog API

MasterCard API

MYOB AccountRight API

Xignite

Apigee Open Banking APIx

Barchart OnDemand

BBVA

Catalyst Accelerator for Banking

cmdty Data APIs

CryptoQokka

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Financial Data APIs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Financial Data APIs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Financial Data APIs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Financial Data APIs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Financial Data APIs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Financial Data APIs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Financial Data APIs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Financial Data APIs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Financial Data APIs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Financial Data APIs Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Financial Data APIs Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Financial Data APIs Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Financial Data APIs Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Financial Da

