Medical Billing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Billing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Billing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Billing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Billing Software include Kareo, WebPT, TherapyNotes, athenaCollector, ChiroTouch, NextGen, Practice Fusion, Brightree and GE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Billing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Billing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Billing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Medical Billing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Billing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Other
Global Medical Billing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Billing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Billing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Billing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kareo
WebPT
TherapyNotes
athenaCollector
ChiroTouch
NextGen
Practice Fusion
Brightree
GE
TheraBill
CentralReach
EZ Claim
AdvancedMD
NueMD
PointClickCare
DrChrono
Phreesia
Azalea Health
ChARM Health
FACETS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Billing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Billing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Billing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Billing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Billing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Billing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Billing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Billing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Billing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Billing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Billing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Billing Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Billing Software Companies
