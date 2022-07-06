Sports League Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports League Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sports League Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sports League Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sports League Management Software include Jersey Watch, Sports Illustrated Play, ACTIVE JumpForward, Team App, LeagueApps, SportsEngine HQ, LeagueAthletics.com, MonClubSportif and Teamworks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports League Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sports League Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sports League Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Sports League Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sports League Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sports Teams
Sports Leagues
Global Sports League Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sports League Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sports League Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sports League Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jersey Watch
Sports Illustrated Play
ACTIVE JumpForward
Team App
LeagueApps
SportsEngine HQ
LeagueAthletics.com
MonClubSportif
Teamworks
ACTIVE LeagueOne
Blue Sombrero
Cricket Statz
HockeyShift
InStat Football
LeagueRepublic
