Communications and Media Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Communications and Media Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Communications and Media Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Communications and Media Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Communications and Media Software include Procore, Spectrum, BuilderTREND, Oracle, Vista, Contractor, FOUNDATION, Sage and Corecon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Communications and Media Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Communications and Media Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Communications and Media Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Communications and Media Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Communications and Media Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Communications and Media Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Communications and Media Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Communications and Media Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Communications and Media Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Procore
Spectrum
BuilderTREND
Oracle
Vista
Contractor
FOUNDATION
Sage
Corecon
ComputerEase
Touchplan
CoConstruct
COINS
ProContractor
Jonas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Communications and Media Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Communications and Media Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Communications and Media Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Communications and Media Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Communications and Media Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Communications and Media Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Communications and Media Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Communications and Media Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Communications and Media Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Communications and Media Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Communications and Media Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Communications and Media Software Companies
