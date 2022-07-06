Employee Recognition Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Employee Recognition Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Employee Recognition Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Employee Recognition Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Employee Recognition Software include Fond, Bonusly, Kudos, Motivosity, Awardco, Reward Gateway, HALO Recognition, Bucketlist and Kazoo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Employee Recognition Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Employee Recognition Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Employee Recognition Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Employee Recognition Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Employee Recognition Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Employee Recognition Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Employee Recognition Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Employee Recognition Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Employee Recognition Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fond

Bonusly

Kudos

Motivosity

Awardco

Reward Gateway

HALO Recognition

Bucketlist

Kazoo

Achievers

Workhuman

Quantum Workplace

Qarrot

Training Amigo

Kudoboard

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Employee Recognition Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Employee Recognition Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Employee Recognition Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Employee Recognition Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Employee Recognition Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Employee Recognition Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Employee Recognition Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Employee Recognition Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Employee Recognition Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Employee Recognition Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Employee Recognition Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Employee Recognition Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

