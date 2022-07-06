Cellular Modem Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellular Modem in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cellular Modem Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cellular Modem market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4G LTE Modem Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cellular Modem include TP-LINK, Baimatech, Beetel, Belkin, Bentek Systems, Campbell Scientific, Cisco-Linksys, Digi International Inc. and D-Link, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cellular Modem companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cellular Modem Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cellular Modem Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4G LTE Modem

5G-Ready Modem

Other

Global Cellular Modem Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cellular Modem Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Global Cellular Modem Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cellular Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cellular Modem revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cellular Modem revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TP-LINK

Baimatech

Beetel

Belkin

Bentek Systems

Campbell Scientific

Cisco-Linksys

Digi International Inc.

D-Link

Huawei

InHand Networks

Motorola

Moxa Inc.

Multi-Tech Systems?Inc

Netgear

Peplink

Qualcomm Technologies

Robustel

Sierra Wireless

Skyworks

Zoom Telephonics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cellular Modem Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cellular Modem Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cellular Modem Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cellular Modem Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cellular Modem Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cellular Modem Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cellular Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cellular Modem Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellular Modem Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cellular Modem Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular Modem Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellular Modem Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellular Modem Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Cellular Modem Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 4G LTE Modem



