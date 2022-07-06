Virtual Cards Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Cards in Global, including the following market information:

Global Virtual Cards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Virtual Cards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

B2B Virtual Cards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual Cards include Abine, American Express, Billtrust, Cryptopay, CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations), DiviPay, Emburse, Fraedom and JP Morgan Chase, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Virtual Cards companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Virtual Cards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

B2B Virtual Cards

B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

B2C POS Virtual Cards

Global Virtual Cards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Use

Business Use

Other

Global Virtual Cards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Virtual Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virtual Cards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Virtual Cards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abine

American Express

Billtrust

Cryptopay

CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations)

DiviPay

Emburse

Fraedom

JP Morgan Chase

Marqeta

Mastercard

Mineraltree

Pay with Privacy

Qonto

Skrill

Stripe

Token

Wex

Wirecard

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Virtual Cards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Virtual Cards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Virtual Cards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Virtual Cards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Virtual Cards Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Virtual Cards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Virtual Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Virtual Cards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Cards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Virtual Cards Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Cards Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Cards Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Cards Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Virtual Cards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 B2B Virtual Cards

4

