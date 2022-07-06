Data Cleansing Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Cleansing Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Cleansing Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Cleansing Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud, SaaS, Web Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Cleansing Tools include IBM, SAS Institute Inc, SAP SE, Trifacta, OpenRefine, Data Ladder, Analytics Canvas(nModal Solutions Inc.), Mo-Data and Prospecta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Data Cleansing Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Cleansing Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Cleansing Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud, SaaS, Web
Installed
API Integration
Global Data Cleansing Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Cleansing Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agencies
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Personal Use
Other
Global Data Cleansing Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Cleansing Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Cleansing Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Cleansing Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
SAS Institute Inc
SAP SE
Trifacta
OpenRefine
Data Ladder
Analytics Canvas(nModal Solutions Inc.)
Mo-Data
Prospecta
WinPure Ltd
Symphonic Source Inc
MuleSoft?LLC
MapR Technologies?Inc
RedPoint Global Inc
Validity
Talend
V12 Data
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Cleansing Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Cleansing Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Cleansing Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Cleansing Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Cleansing Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Cleansing Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Cleansing Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Cleansing Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Cleansing Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Cleansing Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Cleansing Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Cleansing Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Cleansing Tools Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
