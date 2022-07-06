Content Management Systems (CMS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A content management system (CMS) manages the creation and modification of digital content. It typically supports multiple users in a collaborative environment.Most CMSs include Web-based publishing, format management, history editing and version control, indexing, search, and retrieval. By their nature, content management systems support the separation of content and presentation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Content Management Systems (CMS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Content Management Systems (CMS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Content Management Systems (CMS) include WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, MS Sharepoint, Adobe Experience Manager, Google Sites, ExpressionEngine, SilverStripe and TextPattern, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Content Management Systems (CMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web-based
On Premises
Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Use
Large Enterprise
SMEs
Other
Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Content Management Systems (CMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Content Management Systems (CMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WordPress
Joomla
Drupal
MS Sharepoint
Adobe Experience Manager
Google Sites
ExpressionEngine
SilverStripe
TextPattern
RefineryCMS
Jekyll
Ghost
Concrete5
ModX
Sitefinity CMS
Squarespace
Solodev
MindTouch
Magnolia
Wix
Bynder
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Content Management Systems (CMS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Content Management Systems (CMS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Content Management Systems (CMS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Content Management Systems (CMS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Content Management Systems (CMS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Content Management Systems (CMS) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Content Management Systems (CMS) Companies
3.6
