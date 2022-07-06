Bug Bounty Platforms Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bug Bounty Platforms in Global, including the following market information:

Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bug Bounty Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud, SaaS, Web Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bug Bounty Platforms include Bugcrowd, Synack, HackerOne, Yes We Hack, HackenProof, Cobalt, intigriti, SafeHats and HACKTROPHY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bug Bounty Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Mobile-Android Native

Mobile-iOS Native

Host

Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Finance & Banking

Software Development

Retail

Government

Other

Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bug Bounty Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bug Bounty Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bugcrowd

Synack

HackerOne

Yes We Hack

HackenProof

Cobalt

intigriti

SafeHats

HACKTROPHY

Zerocopter

PlugBounty

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bug Bounty Platforms Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bug Bounty Platforms Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bug Bounty Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bug Bounty Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Bug Bounty Platforms Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bug Bounty Platforms Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bug Bounty Platforms Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bug Bounty Platforms Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

