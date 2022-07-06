Business Process Automation Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Business Process Automation Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Business Process Automation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Business Process Automation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud, SaaS, Web Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Business Process Automation Software include Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Laserfiche, Nintex UK Ltd, Kissflow Inc, Okta?Inc, bpm'online and Zoho Corporation Pvt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Business Process Automation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Business Process Automation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Business Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Mobile-Android Native

Mobile-iOS Native

Installed

Other

Global Business Process Automation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Business Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprise

SMBs

Other

Global Business Process Automation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Business Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Business Process Automation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Business Process Automation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Oracle

IBM

Laserfiche

Nintex UK Ltd

Kissflow Inc

Okta?Inc

bpm'online

Zoho Corporation Pvt

Process Street

TIBCO Software Inc

OptimumHQ

Process Bliss

Prophix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Business Process Automation Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Business Process Automation Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Business Process Automation Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Business Process Automation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Business Process Automation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Business Process Automation Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Business Process Automation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Business Process Automation Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Business Process Automation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Business Process Automation Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Business Process Automation Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Business Pr

