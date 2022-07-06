Data Deduplication Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Deduplication Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Deduplication Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Deduplication Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Deduplication Tools include IBM ProtecTier, Microsoft DPM, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, Hitachi, DQ Global, StrategicDB, Quantum Corporation and OpenDedup, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Data Deduplication Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Deduplication Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Deduplication Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Global Data Deduplication Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Deduplication Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Public Sector
Healthcare
Government
Education
Other
Global Data Deduplication Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Deduplication Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Deduplication Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Deduplication Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM ProtecTier
Microsoft DPM
Dell EMC
Fujitsu
Hitachi
DQ Global
StrategicDB
Quantum Corporation
OpenDedup
Veritas Technologies
Barracuda Networks, Inc
ExaGrid
Validity
Nexsan DeDupe SG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Deduplication Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Deduplication Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Deduplication Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Deduplication Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Deduplication Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Deduplication Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Deduplication Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Deduplication Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Deduplication Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Deduplication Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Deduplication Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Deduplication Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Deduplication Tools Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
