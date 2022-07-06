Endpoint Backup Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Endpoint Backup Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Endpoint Backup Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Personal Backup Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Endpoint Backup Solutions include Microsoft Azure, Amazon, IBM, Backblaze, Panzura, Asigra, Acronis, Druva inSync and Datto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Endpoint Backup Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Personal Backup
Business Backup
B2 Cloud Storage
Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Personal Use
Other
Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Endpoint Backup Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Endpoint Backup Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft Azure
Amazon
IBM
Backblaze
Panzura
Asigra
Acronis
Druva inSync
Datto
Infrascale
Carbonite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Endpoint Backup Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Endpoint Backup Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Endpoint Backup Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Endpoint Backup Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Endpoint Backup Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endpoint Backup Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Endpoint Backup Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endpoint Backup Solutions Companies
4 Market Si
