PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PAN-based Carbon Fiber in global, including the following market information:
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PAN-based Carbon Fiber companies in 2021 (%)
The global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Tow Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PAN-based Carbon Fiber include Toray, Teijin Carbon (Toho Tenax), Mitsubishi Chemical, Hexcel Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Cytec, DowAksa, Sabic and Zoltek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PAN-based Carbon Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Small Tow
Big Tow
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Aviation
Wind Power
Other
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PAN-based Carbon Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PAN-based Carbon Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PAN-based Carbon Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PAN-based Carbon Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray
Teijin Carbon (Toho Tenax)
Mitsubishi Chemical
Hexcel Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Cytec
DowAksa
Sabic
Zoltek
SGL
Hyosung
Taekwang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PAN-based Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PAN-based Carbon Fiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Carbon Fiber Precursor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Carbon Fiber Based on PAN Market Insights, Forecast to 2028