Normal Paraffin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Normal Paraffin in global, including the following market information:

Global Normal Paraffin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Normal Paraffin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Normal Paraffin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Normal Paraffin market was valued at 12550 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17110 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below C10 n-paraffin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Normal Paraffin include Sasol, Shell, Farabi Petrochem, Savita, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Cepsa Chemicals, Sonneborn, CNPC and Sinopec. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Normal Paraffin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Normal Paraffin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Normal Paraffin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below C10 n-paraffin

C10-C13 n-paraffin

C14+ n-paraffin

Global Normal Paraffin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Normal Paraffin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Degreasers

Chlorination Paraffin

Lubricants

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB)

Consumer Products

Agriculture

Global Normal Paraffin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Normal Paraffin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Normal Paraffin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Normal Paraffin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Normal Paraffin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Normal Paraffin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sasol

Shell

Farabi Petrochem

Savita

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Cepsa Chemicals

Sonneborn

CNPC

Sinopec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Normal Paraffin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Normal Paraffin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Normal Paraffin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Normal Paraffin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Normal Paraffin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Normal Paraffin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Normal Paraffin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Normal Paraffin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Normal Paraffin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Normal Paraffin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Normal Paraffin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Normal Paraffin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Normal Paraffin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Normal Paraffin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Normal Paraffin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Normal Paraffin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Normal Paraffin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Below C10 n-p

