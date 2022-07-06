Customer Self-Service Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Self-Service Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Customer Self-Service Software market was valued at 6062.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Customer Self-Service Software include Zendesk, Zoho, Freshdesk, Salesforce, LiveAgent, TeamSupport, Helpshift, Wix Answers and Whatfix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Customer Self-Service Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Customer Self-Service Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Customer Self-Service Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Customer Self-Service Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Customer Self-Service Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Customer Self-Service Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zendesk
Zoho
Freshdesk
Salesforce
LiveAgent
TeamSupport
Helpshift
Wix Answers
Whatfix
Jira Service Desk
HubSpot
Help Scout
Re:amaze
Kayako
WalkMe
Ada
Oracle Service Cloud (formerly RightNow)
LiveHelpNow
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Customer Self-Service Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Customer Self-Service Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Customer Self-Service Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Customer Self-Service Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Customer Self-Service Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Customer Self-Service Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Customer Self-Service Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Customer Self-Service Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Customer Self-Service Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
