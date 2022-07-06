Customer Self-Service Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Self-Service Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Customer Self-Service Software market was valued at 6062.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Customer Self-Service Software include Zendesk, Zoho, Freshdesk, Salesforce, LiveAgent, TeamSupport, Helpshift, Wix Answers and Whatfix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Customer Self-Service Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Customer Self-Service Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Customer Self-Service Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zendesk

Zoho

Freshdesk

Salesforce

LiveAgent

TeamSupport

Helpshift

Wix Answers

Whatfix

Jira Service Desk

HubSpot

Help Scout

Re:amaze

Kayako

WalkMe

Ada

Oracle Service Cloud (formerly RightNow)

LiveHelpNow

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Customer Self-Service Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Customer Self-Service Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Customer Self-Service Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Customer Self-Service Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Customer Self-Service Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Customer Self-Service Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Customer Self-Service Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Customer Self-Service Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Customer Self-Service Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Customer Self-Service Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

