Store Locator Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Store Locator Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Store Locator Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Store Locator Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Store Locator Software include Yext, Chatmeter, Brandify, Nearest!, Store Locator Plus, Blipstar, MetaLocator, Store Locator Widgets and Storemapper, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Store Locator Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Store Locator Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Store Locator Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Store Locator Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Store Locator Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Store Locator Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Store Locator Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Store Locator Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Store Locator Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yext
Chatmeter
Brandify
Nearest!
Store Locator Plus
Blipstar
MetaLocator
Store Locator Widgets
Storemapper
Storepoint
ZenLocator
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Store Locator Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Store Locator Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Store Locator Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Store Locator Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Store Locator Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Store Locator Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Store Locator Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Store Locator Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Store Locator Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Store Locator Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Store Locator Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Store Locator Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Store Locator Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
