Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions include IBM, Cisco, Dell EMC, Red Hat, Nutanix, SwiftStack, StorPool Storage, Vexata and Scality, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On Premises

Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom

Other

Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Cisco

Dell EMC

Red Hat

Nutanix

SwiftStack

StorPool Storage

Vexata

Scality

Hedvig

DataCore Software

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Software Defined Storage (SDS) Solutions Players in Global Market



