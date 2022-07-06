China Engineering Plastic Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineering Plastic in China, including the following market information:

China Engineering Plastic Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Engineering Plastic Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

China top five Engineering Plastic companies in 2020 (%)

The global Engineering Plastic market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China Engineering Plastic market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Engineering Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Engineering Plastic Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Engineering Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

General Engineering Plastics Type

Special Engineering Plastics

China Engineering Plastic Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Engineering Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Building Materials

Packaging industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineering Plastic revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineering Plastic revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Engineering Plastic sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Engineering Plastic sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ineos

Asahi Chemical Corp

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

ASCEND

Secco

Sinopec Group

Formosa Plastics

DSM

Tae Kwang Industrial

CPDC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Engineering Plastic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Engineering Plastic Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Engineering Plastic Overall Market Size

2.1 China Engineering Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Engineering Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Engineering Plastic Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Engineering Plastic Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Engineering Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Engineering Plastic Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Engineering Plastic Sales by Companies

3.5 China Engineering Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Engineering Plastic Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Engineering Plastic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Plastic Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Engineering Plastic Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineering Plastic Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Engineering Plastic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 General Engineering Plastics Type

