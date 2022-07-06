Cloud Based Manufacturing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cloud-based manufacturing (CBM), also referred to as cloud manufacturing, is a form of decentralized and networked manufacturing evolving from other relevant manufacturing systems such as web- and agent-based manufacturing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Based Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Based Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software as a Services(SaaS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Based Manufacturing include Plex, Sana Commerce, MRPeasy, E-Zest, Macrofab, Protocam, Oracle, Inspirisys and Hindawi and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloud Based Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software as a Services(SaaS)
Platform as a Services (PaaS)
Infrastructure as a Services (IaaS)
Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Semiconductor and Electronics
Aerospace and Defence
Oil & Gas
Food and Beverages
Chemical
Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud Based Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud Based Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Plex
Sana Commerce
MRPeasy
E-Zest
Macrofab
Protocam
Oracle
Inspirisys
Hindawi
Katana
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud Based Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud Based Manufacturing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Based Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud Based Manufacturing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Based Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud Based Manufacturing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Based Manufacturing Companies
4 Market Si
