Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Normally customers use price comparison apps and websites to find the best price for the product they?re looking to buy. With countless price comparison websites on the market, it?s never been easier for your customers to find the best prices around. As an online retailer, you can learn to master the art of product pricing by analyzing how your competitors price their products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Retail Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) include Google Shopping, Coupons, BizRate, ShopAtHome, SlickDeals, NexTag, Woot, Shop and ShopLocal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Retail Products
Electronic Products
Other
Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Customers
Retailers
Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Google Shopping
Coupons
BizRate
ShopAtHome
SlickDeals
NexTag
Woot
Shop
ShopLocal
DealNews
Amazon
CamelCamelCamel
Yahoo Shopping
PriceGrabber
Become
PriceRunner
PrinceOye
Shopzilla
Pronto
Shopping.com
Idealo
PriceChecker
PriceSpy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Price Comparison Websites (PCWs) Companies
3.6
